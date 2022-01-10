iHeartRadio

Edmonton Oilers prospect Dylan Holloway placed in COVID protocol

Canada's Dylan Holloway (10) checks Czech Republic's David Jiricek (8) during second period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Saturday, January 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Prospect Dylan Holloway is the latest member of the Edmonton Oilers to enter COVID-19 protocol.

The team made the announcement on Monday morning.

The 20-year-old forward was the Oilers’ first round draft pick in 2020 and had recently joined the team after multiple Oilers were placed in COVID-19 protocol.

Holloway has been rehabbing a wrist injury and has yet to appear in a pro contest. His last time on the ice in a game was last spring for the University of Wisconsin.

He was part of Canada’s silver-medal winning team at the 2021 world junior championship held in Edmonton.

On Saturday, the Oilers placed six support staff and five more players in COVID-19 protocol. And, on Sunday, the team added two more players to the protocol list.

The Oilers are next scheduled to hit the ice on Saturday when they host the Ottawa Senators in a match-up that had been scheduled for Monday night, and then not again until a week on Thursday against the Florida Panthers.

