Edmonton Oilers' prospects lace up for annual development camp

Just days after this year's NHL entry draft, Edmonton Oilers' prospects hit the ice in Edmonton for the team's annual development camp.

Monday marked the first practice for 18-year-old defenceman Beau Akey, from the Barrie Colts in the Ontario Hockey League.

Selected by the Oilers in the second round of the 2023 NHL draft, Akey describes himself as a "smooth skating, two way defenseman with a bit of an offensive edge."

To get in fighting shape, Akey has set himself a lofty goal for the summer.

“I’m definitely looking to get bigger and stronger, definitely going to be in the gym this summer," he added. "I’ve already gained like 15 pounds, I’m pretty proud of myself there and I’m looking to gain some more.”

Akey said it's been an emotional week leading up to the start of development camp, and the young blueliner is still coming to terms with the reality that he could one day be a teammate to Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl - two of the best players in the league.

“It still feels like they’re not even real people. You only see them on television so I haven’t seen either of those two guys yet in person," he added. "I think it’ll be pretty incredible when I do."

Alongside Akey are some returning players hoping to crack a roster spot this year, like Edmonton's 2021 first-round draft pick Xavier Bourgault.

"I think of every year as a chance to push for a spot," said Bourgault, who spent his first season as a pro hockey player with the Edmonton's farm team, the Bakersfield Condors.

There, he racked up 13 goals and 21 assists in 62 games.

“Hopefully [this year's camp will] be better than last training camp. I think I was a bit tired from the long season, so hopefully it’ll be better this year," he added.

The 29 prospects will lace up every day until Thursday, when the development camp comes to an end.