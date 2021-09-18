Edmonton Oilers re-sign forward Kailer Yamamoto to one-year contract
Staff
The Canadian Press
The Edmonton Oilers have extended the contract of forward Kailer Yamamoto by a year.
The Oilers and the 22-year-old from Spokane, Wash., agreed to a one-year deal worth $1.175 million.
Yamamoto compiled eight goals, 13 assists and 26 penalty minutes over 52 games for Edmonton last season.
The five-foot-eight, 155-pound forward carried a plus-minus of nine through the season.
He led all Oiler forwards in blocked shots with 40, ranked fourth in average ice time (16.22 minutes) and was sixth in hits (52).
Yamamoto was a first-round pick (22nd overall) of the Oilers in 2017.
He has a career 20 goals and 32 assists in 105 games for Edmonton.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2021.
