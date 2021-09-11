Edmonton Oilers sign forward Cooper Marody to one-year contract extension

The Edmonton Oilers signed forward Cooper Marody to a US$750,000, one-year contract extension on Saturday.

He had 36 points (21-15) over 39 games with AHL Bakersfield last season.

Marody, acquired by the Oilers in a 2018 trade with Philadelphia, played six games for the Oilers in 2018-19.

He has 120 points (46-74) in 130 games with the Condors over the last three seasons. The contract is a two-way deal, the Oilers said in a release.

