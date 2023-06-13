Edmonton Oilers sign forward Derek Ryan to 2-year contract extension

Derek Ryan is still an Edmonton Oiler. The unrestricted free agent signed a two-year contract extension with the team on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old centre and winger will make $900,000 per year.

A native of Spokane, Wash., Ryan first joined the team in 2021 after general manager Ken Holland inked him to a two-year deal worth a total of $2.5 million.

Ryan played 80 games last year, scoring 13 goals and adding seven assists.

Ryan, who once played for University of Alberta Golden Bears, suited up for his 500th career NHL game this past season and was nominated for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy.

He also played in 11 playoff games, scoring once and adding two assists.

Evan Bouchard, Klim Kostin and Ryan McLeod are still restricted free-agents for the Oilers, while Nick Bjugstad, Mattias Janmark and Devin Shore are unrestricted free agents.