Edmonton Oilers sign Warren Foegele to three-year contract; swaps him for Ethan Bear

Warren Foegele has signed onto a three-year contract with the Edmonton Oilers for $2.75 million annually.

The six-foot-two, 198-pound forward snatched up from Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday in exchange for Ethan Bear.

He appeared in 200 career games for the `Canes with 68 points (35G, 33A) and 74 penalty minutes.

Foegele has a plus/minus rating of -1, notching 20 points (10G, 10A) last year with an average of just over 14 minutes of ice time per game.

The 25-year-old Markham, Ont. native has the fourth-highest total shorthanded time-on-ice among Carolina forwards.

In the past three years Foegele has also hit double-digit goal totals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2021.