Edmonton Oilers tickets go on sale Aug. 31

Edmonton Oilers single-game tickets will go on sale next week, the club announced on Monday.

Tickets will be available online on Aug. 31 at 11 a.m.

In a Monday news release, the team highlighted 17 "theme games" that will be played at Rogers Place over the 2023-24 season:

Sat, Oct 14 vs Vancouver - Home Opener

Thu, Oct 26 vs NY Rangers - Oilers Hall of Fame Induction

Sat, Nov 4 vs Nashville - Celebrating Oil Country

Mon, Nov 13 vs NY Islanders - Indigenous Celebration

Tue, Nov 28 vs Vegas - Hockey Fights Cancer

Fri, Dec 8 vs Minnesota - Shirts Off Our Backs

Sun, Dec 10 vs New Jersey - Next Gen Game

Sat, Jan 6 vs Ottawa - Ukrainian Heritage Game

Thu, Jan 18 vs Seattle - Celebrating Pride

Thu, Jan 25 vs Chicago - Hockey Talks

Tue, Feb 13 vs Detroit - Lunar New Year

Wed, Feb 21 vs Boston - Black History

Mon, Feb 26 vs Los Angeles - Canadian Armed Forces Appreciation

Wed, Mar 13 vs Washington - Women in Sport

Sat, Mar 16 vs Colorado St. - Patrick’s Day

Thu, Mar 21 vs Buffalo - South Asian Celebration

Mon, Apr 15 vs San Jose - Fan Appreciation

Connor Bedard will make his first-ever NHL visits to Rogers Place on Dec. 12 and Jan. 25 with the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Oilers will take on Calgary in the Battle of Alberta on Feb. 24, as well as on Oct. 29 in the Heritage Classic Outdoor Game at Commonwealth Stadium.

Tickets for the Heritage Classic are already on sale at Ticketmaster.

There are also approximately 375 Oilers season seats available with seats available in both the upper and lower bowls.