Edmonton Oilers, Winnipeg Jets set to kick off NHL's Canadian playoff schedule

After four days of post-season action in the U.S., the NHL playoffs finally get going in Canada tonight.

The Edmonton Oilers host the Winnipeg Jets in the Canadian kickoff. The game begins mere hours after the regular season concludes with the Calgary Flames hosting the Vancouver Canucks in a meaningless game.

The start of the North Division playoffs was delayed because of the Canucks' COVID-19 outbreak earlier this season. The league wanted the Canucks to finish their regular-season schedule before the playoffs started in the all-Canadian North Division.

The other Canadian series starts tomorrow with the Toronto Maple Leafs hosting the Montreal Canadiens.

No fans will attend playoff games in Canada to start due to COVID-19 restrictions, though the Canadiens will be allowed to have up to 2,500 spectators at the Bell Centre for Game 6 of their series with Toronto should it last that long.

Whether the North Division winner will play at home in the final two rounds remains up in the air. Dr. Howard Njoo, Canada's deputy chief public health officer, said discussions are ongoing to determine if cross-border travel will be allowed for the third round and/or the Stanley Cup final.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 19, 2021.