Edmonton pair charged with human trafficking after teen girl comes forward

A man and woman from Edmonton are facing human trafficking and child pornography charges after a 16-year-old girl came forward to police.

Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) say the investigation began in November 2021 after the teen told a school counsellor that she was recruited and forced to work in the sex industry.

Alexander Basaraba, 20, and Brooklyn Jober Sutherland, 19, were arrested in mid-February. Officers also raided two homes and confiscated $19,000 in cash.

“We want to recognize the courage and resiliency of the victim survivor. ALERT is concerned that there are other victims out there and encourage them to reach out to us. Our primary goal is to ensure their safety and to connect them with available resources.” said Staff Sergeant Frank Pagé.

Basaraba and Jober Sutherland are scheduled to appear in court on March 10, 2022 and have been jointly charged with:

Trafficking a person under the age of 18

Procuring a person under the age of 18

Arrangement for a sexual offence against a child

Material benefit from sex trafficking

Advertisement of sexual services

Making child pornography

Distributing child pornography

Possessing child pornography

Child luring

Police say the two are known to use aliases.

ALERT was established and is funded by the Alberta Government and is a compilation of the province’s most sophisticated law enforcement resources committed to tackling serious and organized crime.