Edmonton physicians call on province for more timely drug poisoning data

A group of Edmonton doctors is calling on the province to release timely data on opioid poisonings to better mobilize resources.

The Edmonton Zone Medical Staff Association says they have twice requested local geographic data from the Alberta government on drug-related emergency services calls, overdoses and deaths.

The association says they sent letters to Health Minister Jason Copping last December and Associate Minister Mike Ellis of mental health and addictions in January with no response.

No one from the province could immediately be reached for comment.

Alberta's substance use surveillance dashboard was last updated in January, but it only includes details of overdose deaths until October 2021 and EMS responses by city until the end of January.

Drug poisoning deaths have hit all-time highs in Alberta as 2021 became the deadliest year on record, with two months of data yet to be released.

Edmonton physicians say there needs to be community-relevant data so that frontline workers and community organizations can reduce preventable deaths.

“It is imperative that this information be added to the publicly facing dashboard, and by extension that it be provided in a timely manner,” says a statement from the association.

“This information helps mobilize the resources and efforts in the communities to reduce incidents of harm and death, ensuring that those working on the front lines of this effort can be where they need to be.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2022.