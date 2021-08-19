Edmonton plays host to 2021 Canadian basketball championship

Some of Canada's best basketball teams are playing at the EXPO Centre this weekend to compete for the Canadian Elite Basketball League Championship trophy.

Edmonton is the 2021 host of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) Championship Weekend.

The team with the best regular season record joined the Edmonton Stingers with an automatic berth into the four-team Championship weekend. The next four teams in the standings played quarterfinal games on Aug. 14 and 15 to get the last two spots.

The four teams playing are the Edmonton Stingers, The Niagara River Lions, the Fraser Valley Bandits and the Ottawa BlackJacks.

The Championship event also includes a street festival, tailgate parties, a gaming tournament and concerts. All guests will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms prior to being allowed into the venue.

Some of the artists performing over the weekend are Kardinal Official, Roy Woods and DJ Alize. Full details can be found on the CEBL website.

The Championship Weekend games kick off at 5 p.m. Friday with the semifinals doubleheader. The Niagara River Lions will face the Fraser Valley Bandits first and the Edmonton Stingers will take on the Ottawa BlackJacks at 7:30 p.m.

The final takes place at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are still available on Ticketmaster.