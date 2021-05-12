Edmonton police are asking for the public's help to identify 3 people of interest in a shooting on Monday

Edmonton police are asking for the public's help to identify three people of interest in a shooting on Monday.

Police responded to reports of a shooting in the area of 110 Street and 86 Avenue around 2 p.m. The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) was told two men and one woman were trespassing on a home when a confrontation occurred with a 59-year-old man.

The 59-year-old was shot and the three individuals fled the scene, EPS said.

Police say the victim is recovering in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the three individuals pictured should contact EPS at 780-423-5678 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).