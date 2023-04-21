Edmonton police ask for help to find missing teenager

Officers in the Alberta capital asked for public assistance Friday to find a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for a week.

Jayla McDougall was last seen at The Meadows Community Recreation Centre on 17 Street and 27 Avenue last Friday.

She is described as 5'7” tall, with short hair, a slim build and a half-ring nose piercing. She sometimes wears light pink glasses and a shoulder-length black wig.

McDougall may be wearing a brown mini-skirt, a T-shirt and white and blue running shoes. She may also have a black bag with red straps from Sport Chek.

Anyone who has seen McDougall is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).