Edmonton police ask for help to identify hit-and-run suspect

Police in Edmonton released images Monday of a man they are looking to track down after an alleged hit-and-run on the southeast edge of the city last month.

The collision happened at 10:26 p.m. on June 16 in the area of Range Road 234 and Township Road 515.

The man was driving a white Nissan Titan truck when he collided with a parked vehicle, according to Edmonton Police Service.

"The suspect male exited the Nissan Titan and challenged the complainant to fight prior to removing the licence plate from the truck and fleeing the area," Sgt. Dan Tames wrote in a news release.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).