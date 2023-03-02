Edmonton police ask residents to check cameras for man missing more than a month
CTV News Edmonton
Sean Amato
Officers in the Alberta capital made a plea for help Thursday afternoon as they continue to look for a 23-year-old man who has not been seen since Jan. 26.
Robey Baptiste was last seen walking eastbound on 129 Avenue near 66 Street that day around 11 a.m. and police asked people in the Balwin area to check their security cameras for images of him.
"His disappearance is out of character, and police and family are concerned for his well being," Edmonton Police Service wrote in a news release.
Baptiste is described as:
- 5’8” tall
- Approximately 135 pounds
- Brown eyes and short black hair
- Last seen wearing a black toque, glasses, light blue jeans with cut bottoms, black runners and a blue jacket
- He was carrying a black backpack on his shoulders
Anyone with information is asked to contact EPS at (780) 423-4567.
-
Central Ontario prepares for blast of heavy snowSnowfall is expected for parts of Simcoe County, Parry Sound-Muskoka and Grey Bruce.
-
Driver flees by foot after colliding with TTC bus: policeToronto police say a driver took off on foot after colliding with a TTC bus in Scarborough late last night.
-
-
-
Seventeen-year-old boy charged following high school stabbing in GeorgetownOne student is in hospital and another is in police custody following a stabbing at Georgetown District High School in Halton Hills, Ont.
-
'Helped me fall in love with STEAM,' St. David Catholic Secondary School reveals new robotSt. David Catholic Secondary School’s robotics' Team Dave, unveiled their newest robot, MORGAN, to a crowd of family and friends on Thursday.
-
Ontario Liberals to set stage for leadership race at weekend AGMOntario Liberals are gathering this weekend for another attempt at party renewal following a second consecutive disastrous election result, and one of the main items on the agenda is setting the stage for a leadership race.
-
Toronto-area home prices down 18% from last February, sales halved: boardGreater Toronto Area home prices fell almost 18 per cent from last February as the number of properties sold was halved, the region's real estate board said.
-
Special weather statement in effectThe winter weather isn’t done with us yet with another special weather statement in effect. Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent can expect heavy wet snow or rain on Friday, according to Environment Canada.