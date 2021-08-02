Edmonton police constable meets infant girl she rescued

An Edmonton Police constable has been reunited with an infant she rescued after finding her abandoned in April.

Edmonton Police Association president Sgt. Michael Elliott tweeted an image of Edmonton Police Const. Sherwood visiting the baby girl who now lives with a foster family.

According to his tweet, Const. Sherwood found the baby when the girl was between 12 and 24 days old and abandoned in a laundry room.

Proud of Cst. Sherwood for saving a life of a child. April 18, 2021, she located a baby 12/24 days old abandoned in a laundry room. Today she has a foster family & Cst. Sherwood paid her a visit. A wonderful ending to a sad event. @YEGMayorOffice @YEGPA @edmontonpolice pic.twitter.com/Wme6cwIm1c