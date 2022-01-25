Edmonton police hope facial reconstruction can identify man found dead in river valley

Edmonton police hope a facial reconstruction can help identify a man whose remains were found in the river valley in 2020.

On Oct. 4, 2020, officers found the remains of an unidentified man in an encampment in the Victoria Park area, according to police.

Police say investigators have “exhausted all investigative avenues to identify the male, including comparing the remains with outstanding missing persons files.”

RCMP forensic artist Cpl. Jean Nault created the facial reconstruction in hopes that someone may come forward with information that can help identify the man.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the deceased male is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service.