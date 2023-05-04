Edmonton police investigate disappearance of woman not seen since last July

Police are looking for information about a woman who hasn't been seen in 10 months.

Magdalene Mae "Maggie" Oerlemans, 43, was reported missing on March 22.

A police investigation revealed she was last seen on July 13, 2022, in the area of 147 Avenue and 92 Street.

She usually goes by Maggie, but has also been known to use the names Mae Magdalene, or Sparrow.

Oerlemans is described as Indigenous with green eyes and brown hair.

She is 5' tall and weighs about 115 pounds.

She has pierced ears and a tattoo on her right shin described as a Chinese dragon.

Police do not know if Oerlemans' disappearance is suspicious.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.