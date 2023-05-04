Edmonton police investigate disappearance of woman not seen since last July
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Karyn Mulcahy
Police are looking for information about a woman who hasn't been seen in 10 months.
Magdalene Mae "Maggie" Oerlemans, 43, was reported missing on March 22.
A police investigation revealed she was last seen on July 13, 2022, in the area of 147 Avenue and 92 Street.
She usually goes by Maggie, but has also been known to use the names Mae Magdalene, or Sparrow.
Oerlemans is described as Indigenous with green eyes and brown hair.
She is 5' tall and weighs about 115 pounds.
She has pierced ears and a tattoo on her right shin described as a Chinese dragon.
Police do not know if Oerlemans' disappearance is suspicious.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
-
An hour-by-hour look at the King's coronationKing Charles and Queen Camilla are set to be crowned in a history-making ceremony at Westminster Abbey. CTVNews.ca offers an hour-by-hour breakdown of what to expect on Saturday.
-
Firefighters tend to early morning structure fire in Aurora, Ont.Central York Fire Services were called to the fire at a building on Yonge Street, between Kennedy Street and Reuben Street, just before 3:30 a.m.
-
Councillor ousted by fellow members, files complaint alleging bullyingA battle is brewing in a rural municipality in Manitoba where one councillor says her fellow members of council ousted her – something the province says can only be done by the court.
-
Huronia West OPP honours long-time auxiliary sergeantHuronia West Ontario Provincial Police is celebrating one of its members for his many years of service to the community.
-
Notley promises to hire teachers, education assistants if NDP wins Alberta electionAlberta's NDP is promising to hire thousands of teachers and support workers in the public education system if the party wins the provincial election set for May 29.
-
Region's COVID-19 ICUs remain at zero, Waterloo LTC home reports large outbreakFor the third week in a row, the Region of Waterloo is reporting no current Intensive Care Unit (ICU) hospitalizations relating to COVID-19.
-
'This is good news for us': Flood forecasters say river levels have peaked, no concern of coming weather systemManitoba's river levels have mostly peaked and though there is rain in the forecast, flood forecasters say it won't lead to any significant issues.
-
City warns of upcoming road closuresThe city is warning motorists of some major road closures around Winnipeg over the next few days.
-
Grocery rebate payments to be issued in July, CRA says as bill poised to pass next weekDeputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said Thursday that the federal government would be issuing the promised 'grocery rebate' payments in 'just a few weeks.' But, according to the Canada Revenue Agency, they won't be landing in eligible Canadians' bank accounts until July.