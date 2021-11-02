Edmonton police issue murder warrant for suspect in August homicide

Edmonton homicide detectives have issued a murder warrant for a man they believe is connected to the August death of Andrew Bellerose.

On Monday, Aug. 16, police were called to a "trouble not known" call at 82 Avenue and 105 Street at around 2:15 a.m.

When officers arrived on scene they found Bellerose, 24, in critical condition, he later died from his injuries.

Police said an autopsy conducted by the Edmonton Medical Examiner confirmed Bellerose died from a stab wound and determined his death was a homicide.

Officers are now looking for Brookes Buffalo in relation to the incident.

Police said Buffalo is known to frequent the area of Maskwacis.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.