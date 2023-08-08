Edmonton police issue warning about release of violent sexual offender into city
Edmonton police issued a warning Tuesday about the release of a violent sexual offender into the city.
The Edmonton Police Service says in a media release it has reasonable grounds that Dwayne Kequahtooway, previously known as Dwayne Holliger, will commit another violent offence following his release.
Kequahtooway will live in Edmonton.
According to police, the 53-year-old is a sexual offender who has physically hurt his victims while committing offences. Female victims he has sexually assaulted include children, adolescents and adults. He has sought relationships with single mothers to gain access and offend against their daughters, and has also tried to lure young females online.
Kequahtooway will be living under a series of court-ordered conditions. They include:
- a curfew of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- to not be in the presence of children under the age of 16 unless accompanied by a responsible adult who knows his criminal history.
- not be within 100 metres of a public park, public swimming area, daycare, school ground, playground, recreation centre, community centre, youth shelter, public library. or any other area where children under the age of 16 are present or can reasonably be expected to be present unless he has written approval.
- not purchasing, consuming or possessing alcoholic beverages or controlled drug/substances.