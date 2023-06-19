Edmonton police issue warning about 'woman convicted of fraud'
An Edmonton woman who police say has already been convicted of fraud is facing seven new charges.
Police issued a public warning Monday about 39-year-old Tanea Bouma after she turned herself in on multiple charges of fraud and breaching conditions and a single count of theft over $5,000.
They allege she stole more than $34,000 while working as an accounting manager at an Edmonton business, which police did not publicly name.
"Police believe Bouma may have victimized others, and that she is likely to continue to commit fraud offences against businesses and individuals in the community," Edmonton Police Service spokesperson Cheryl Voordenhout wrote in a news release.
"As such, police are warning the public about her criminal history in relation to fraud, and are encouraging other complainants to come forward."
Police said Bouma also recently worked as a financial assistant.
She has court-ordered conditions to not work or volunteer in roles "involving financial authority."
Anyone who believes they have been victimized by Bouma is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
-
Crash in Oakville, Ont. leaves motorcyclist deadA motorcyclist has died following a collision in Oakville on Wednesday morning.
-
From a dance to a lifetime: Midland, Ont. couple celebrates 65 years of marriageThis Midland couple first said 'I do' in 1958, and is celebrating 65 years of marriage surrounded by loved ones.
-
-
Canada Bread fined $50M for role in bread price-fixing scandalCanada Bread Co. will pay a fine of $50 million after pleading guilty to its role in a criminal price-fixing arrangement that raised the wholesale price of fresh commercial bread.
-
Olivia Chow as Toronto mayor would be an ‘unmitigated disaster,’ Doug Ford saysOntario Premier Doug Ford has said that if frontrunner Olivia Chow is elected Toronto’s new mayor, it will be an “unmitigated disaster” for the city.
-
Sizzling summer temperatures in the forecast, expert saysAs the calendar flips to mark the first official day of summer, Barrie's waterfront and downtown patios were bustling amid sunny skies and double-digit temperatures.
-
Saskatoon bridge closes as fire crews battle encampment fireThe City of Saskatoon has closed the University Bridge after fire crews were called out to an encampment fire.
-
Calgary youth charged in terrorism investigationAlberta RCMP have arrested a Calgary youth as part of a terrorism investigation linked to the arrest of Zakarya Rida Hussein.
-
WRPS release data about how often guns were pointed in early 2023Waterloo regional police pointed guns at people nearly three times more in the first three months of the year compared to the last three months of 2022.