Edmonton police officer charged with assault

An officer who has been with the Edmonton Police Service for 25 years has been charged with assault.

The charges are related to an off-duty incident from July 6, 2021 near 101 Street and 103 Avenue, police said.

The EPS Professional Standards Branch launched a formal investigation on July 15, and charges were recommended last week.

Detective Scott Carter is charged with one count of assault on a peace officer and one count of assault.

He has been issued an Appearance Notice and has been relieved from duty without pay.