Edmonton police officer charged with assault

An Edmonton police officer has been charged after a man was assaulted in police custody in 2019.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on Nov. 18, 2019, and put in an Edmonton Police Service cell, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) said on Thursday.

"While he was there, an officer allegedly used force on the male, causing bodily harm," ASIRT said.

The Alberta Crown Prosecution Service ruled ASIRT's evidence met their standard for prosecution, and ASIRT determined the EPS officer should be charged.

On Feb. 17, 2022, police arrested Const. Michael Zacharuk and charged him with assault causing bodily harm.

Zacharuk was released and is scheduled to appear in court on March 23. He remains on active duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

In 2017, the Kiwanis Club named Zacharuk, a 22-year EPS veteran, Edmonton's Top Cop.