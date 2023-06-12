Edmonton police officer, driver hospitalized after traffic-stop crash
A police officer and a driver were both sent to hospital Monday afternoon following a collision in the Mill Woods area of Edmonton.
Police at the scene told CTV News Edmonton that officers were set up as a group doing traffic enforcement on Mill Woods Road NW near Millbourne Mall around 4:30 p.m.
That's when a driver in a white car was pulled over. As an officer was speaking to her, police said she reversed, clipped an officer and smashed into a police SUV.
Both the officer, a man in his 30s and the driver, a "female in her teens," suffered minor injuries, Alberta Health Services said.
Both were taken to hospital as a precaution.
Police later confirmed both the 15-year-old driver and her 19-year-old passenger were arrested on scene.
They allege the vehicle was stolen and the driver did not have a license. Charges are pending against both teens.
The Edmonton Police Service Major Collisions Investigations Unit was called in to take photos and measurements.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash-camera footage of it is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jeremy Thompson
-
Time is running out for debates in N.B. legislatureTime is running out to debate Bills in New Brunswick’s legislature on district education councils in the anglophone sector and local governance commission.
-
Poll finds Manitoba NDP holds comfortable lead over Tories ahead of fall electionNew polling data found if an election were held tomorrow, Manitoba would likely have a new government at the helm.
-
'Serious' injury leads to temporary closure of Regina Public Library Central locationAn altercation that led to a "serious" but non-life-threatening injury has temporarily closed the central branch of Regina's Public Library (RPL).
-
The new project using cameras to learn more about golden eaglesA collaborative project between Manitoba and Kentucky is taking research into golden eagles to new heights.
-
Community group rallies to try and save beach volleyball courtsA Calgary group says it is prepared to dig in and attempt to block a plan to get rid of a pair of outdoor beach volleyball courts in the city.
-
Two cats perish in Chatham house fireTwo family cats have died in a Chatham house fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon.
-
Cape Breton greenhouse marks 100 years in business; Owner to celebrate half-centuryA Cape Breton greenhouse is celebrating a century in business, while the owner celebrates 50 years in charge.
-
OPP investigating alleged hate crime at Midland schoolsInvestigators with the Southern Georgian Bay OPP detachment are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect allegedly involved in a hate crime in Midland.
-
Volkswagen deal to cost the federal government more than previously announced: PBOThe parliamentary budget officer says Canada's exclusive contract with German auto giant Volkswagen to build an electric vehicle battery plant in southwestern Ontario will cost the federal government up to $16.3 billion over the next ten years.