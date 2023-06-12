Edmonton police officer, driver hospitalized after traffic-stop crash

A police officer and a driver were both sent to hospital Monday afternoon following a collision in the Mill Woods area of Edmonton.

Police at the scene told CTV News Edmonton that officers were set up as a group doing traffic enforcement on Mill Woods Road NW near Millbourne Mall around 4:30 p.m.

That's when a driver in a white car was pulled over. As an officer was speaking to her, police said she reversed, clipped an officer and smashed into a police SUV.

Both the officer, a man in his 30s and the driver, a "female in her teens," suffered minor injuries, Alberta Health Services said.

Both were taken to hospital as a precaution.

Police later confirmed both the 15-year-old driver and her 19-year-old passenger were arrested on scene.

They allege the vehicle was stolen and the driver did not have a license. Charges are pending against both teens.

The Edmonton Police Service Major Collisions Investigations Unit was called in to take photos and measurements.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash-camera footage of it is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jeremy Thompson