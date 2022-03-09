Edmonton police officer facing impaired driving charges
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
An Edmonton police officer is facing impaired driving charges after an off-duty incident Sunday night.
At around 9:30 p.m., police were alerted to an impaired driver near Yellowhead Trail and Anthony Henday Drive.
According to the Edmonton Police Service, the driver struck a guardrail, pole and chain, then left the scene.
EPS said no one was injured in the incident.
Officers later found and arrested the driver, Const. Natasha Green, a 10-year member of the EPS.
Green has been charged with:
- Impaired operation
- Impaired operation over limit
- Failing to stop after accident
Police said Green's duty status is currently under review.
The EPS Professional Standards Branch will investigate after the court proceedings.
-
Ashley Callingbull to be first Indigenous woman in Sports Illustrated SwimsuitEnoch Cree Nation's Ashley Callingbull is the first Indigenous woman to pose in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.
-
Honens piano competition revokes invitations to 6 RussiansThe 2022 Honens International Piano Competition won't have any Russian pianists in the field.
-
'They’re getting a lot more revenue': experts call on governments to cut gas taxesAs fuel prices continue to climb around the world, some consumer advocates are calling on governments to cut fuel taxes.
-
More inquiries into cycling as gas prices climb in ManitobaHigh gas prices continue to be felt across Canada, including in Manitoba and it's now leading some to look for other forms of transportation.
-
More than 200 Afghan refugees have resettled in Manitoba so far, data showsAs Canada ramps up efforts to welcome an unlimited number of Ukrainians fleeing the war-torn country, work continues to resettle refugees fleeing a different conflict.
-
Container ship the size of two football fields adrift off N.L., says coast guardThe Canadian Coast Guard says a container ship the length of two football fields is adrift off the west coast of Newfoundland.
-
'Everyone should be concerned about this': Union sounds alarm about shortage of ICU nursesThe B.C. Nurses’ Union is sounding the alarm about a staffing shortage in intensive care.
-
Sick Ukrainian children set to arrive in Canada thanks to this organizationAman Lara is an NGO made up of veterans and former interpreters who have helped people get out of Afghanistan. Now they're working to get sick kids out of Ukraine.
-
IIO investigating after death of woman in Fort St. John, B.C.B.C.'s police watchdog is investigating the death of a woman in the province's north after she allegedly failed to stop for police officers concerned for her safety.