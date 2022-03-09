iHeartRadio

Edmonton police officer facing impaired driving charges

An Edmonton police officer is facing impaired driving charges after an off-duty incident Sunday night. 

At around 9:30 p.m., police were alerted to an impaired driver near Yellowhead Trail and Anthony Henday Drive.

According to the Edmonton Police Service, the driver struck a guardrail, pole and chain, then left the scene.

EPS said no one was injured in the incident.

Officers later found and arrested the driver, Const. Natasha Green, a 10-year member of the EPS.

Green has been charged with:

  • Impaired operation
  • Impaired operation over limit
  • Failing to stop after accident

Police said Green's duty status is currently under review.

The EPS Professional Standards Branch will investigate after the court proceedings.

