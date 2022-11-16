Edmonton police release pictures of attempted kidnapping suspect
Police are asking for the public's help after what they call a “brazen” attempted kidnapping in downtown Edmonton.
Around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to an attempted kidnapping near 114 Street and 107 Avenue.
Officers say they were told an 18-year-old woman had stepped off an ETS bus on 107 Avenue when she was grabbed from behind by a man and dragged down the street.
Two witnesses ran to assist the woman, police say, and she was successfully rescued and taken to a nearby convenience store.
Wednesday, police released photographs of the suspect, taken by one of the witnesses during the attempted kidnapping.
The suspect is described as a non-white man with a large build, around six feet tall. He was wearing a grey and black plaid jacket with black pants at the time of the attack.
Officers say the woman did not know the suspect.
Investigators are asking anyone who can identify the man, or has any information about his location, to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.
Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.
-
Sault mayor sets sights on derelict propertiesBuildings that fall below the city’s property standards are on the radar of Sault Ste. Marie’s new mayor.
-
Smith moves ahead with AHS overhaulPremier Danielle Smith has outlined her expectations for health care in Alberta in a mandate letter to the health minister.
-
Alex Nuttall officially sworn in as Barrie's new mayorIt was the dawn of a new era in municipal politics in Barrie Wednesday night as the city's first new mayor in over a decade was sworn in.
-
1 dead in Surrey crash that closed King George BoulevardOne person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Surrey Wednesday evening.
-
Cambrian College president reflects on his time at the schoolThe president of Cambrian College in Sudbury is stepping down. Bill Best will be leaving the college in the New Year after eight years at the helm.
-
Man in custody following 'high-risk' incident at Lethbridge homeA 36-year-old man has been arrested following what Lethbridge police call "a high-risk incident" Wednesday.
-
Metchosin murder trial: Crown lays out series of events following accused's prison breakCrown prosecutors continued to lay out their case Wednesday against two men accused of killing a man in his home after their escape from a Vancouver Island prison, as the murder trial resumed for a third day.
-
Consumers warned Christmas trees will be pricey this yearBritish Columbia's wild weather over the past few years, combined with rising inflation, is leading to a sharp increase in the price of real Christmas trees this year.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: Hospitalizations remain above 1,000 for eighth weekAlberta now has 1,141 Albertans in hospital with the coronavirus, 40 of whom are receiving care in ICUs.