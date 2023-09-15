Edmonton police search for culprit in early September LRT stabbing
Edmonton police are searching for the culprit in a stabbing at an LRT station earlier this month.
Officers were called to Government Centre station early in the morning on Sept. 2 for a report of a stabbing while they were searching for a man following a weapons complaint at a hotel located at 103 Avenue and 102 Street.
Police say the weapons call at 12:20 a.m. had them looking for a man with an edged weapon and that the stabbing call at the LRT platform involved a similar weapon.
The man took the LRT to University Station, from where he fled, police say.
The stabbing victim, a man, was treated by paramedics and transported to hospital, where he was listed in serious but stable condition. Investigators believe the assault was random.
If you have information about the incident, call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
