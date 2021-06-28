Edmonton police search for missing 60-year-old man

Police are searching for a 60-year-old man last seen near his home in the Empire Park neighbourhood on Friday.

Edmonton police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Lance Rancier who was last seen near his home in the area of 45 Avenue and 106 Street.

Rancier is described as white, with white or grey hair, and could be wearing shorts or pajamas.

Police say Rancier’s disappearance is considered out of character and his family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.