Edmonton police searching for 60-year-old man missing since Friday
Edmonton police are asking for help from the public in finding a 60-year-old man who has been missing since Friday afternoon.
Lance Rancier was last seen near his home in the Empire Park neighbourhood, at 45 Avenue and 106 Street.
In a news release, police called Rancier's disappearance "out of character" and said "both family and police are concerned for his wellbeing."
Rancier is described as:
- White
- Having medium length white/grey hair
- Possibly wearing shorts or pajamas
Anyone with information about Rancier's disappearance is asked to contact Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.