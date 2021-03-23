Edmonton police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

Edmonton police are searching for Jessica Urwin, a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing Sunday.

Urwin was last seen at a McDonalds at 15333 Castle Downs Road around 11 a.m. on Sunday, March 21, according to police.

EPS said she was seen with two unknown males.

She is known to frequent that McDonald's as well as the nearby Castle Downs Park.

Urwin is described as white, 5’3” tall and around 140 pounds, according to police. She has blue eyes and long black hair with auburn highlights.

She was last seen wearing black leggings, a black shirt and a black hoodie with a grey or blue denim backpack with a pink cherry fruit patch on it.

There are concerns for her well-being as she does require medication.

Anyone with information is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.