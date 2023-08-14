Edmonton police seek culprit in hate-crime confrontation
Edmonton police are looking for help identifying a man involved in a confrontation believed to be motivated by hate.
Police say a man approached a couple and their 15-year-old son on 111 Street between 82 and 83 Avenue at about 2:20 p.m. on Friday and began acting aggressively, yelling xenophobic and homophobic comments, making threats to them and exposing his genitals.
The Edmonton Police Service's hate crimes unit is involved in the investigation because of comments uttered by him.
Police are looking for a man aged 20-30 with a slim build, black medium-length hair and short black facial hair. He was wearing a grey hoodie, a black hat, black shorts, black-and-pink shoes, pink-and-blue socks and black headphones at the time of the incident.
Anyone who can help police identify the suspect can contact them at 780-423-4567 or submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at p3tips.com/250.
