Edmonton police seek help to find missing man
Edmonton police are asking for help from the public to find a missing 43-year-old man.
Donald Blizzard was last seen on July 22 at the Clareview LRT station around 11 a.m., police said.
He may have also been seen in the areas of 114 Avenue, 38 Street, Jasper Avenue and 101 Street late in the day on July 27.
Blizzard’s disappearance is said to be out of character and police are concerned for his well-being.
He is described as:
- White
- 5’10” with a medium build
- Brown hair with a receding hair line and a full, trimmed beard
He was last seen wearing a light coloured shirt, blue jeans and a wooden watch. Police say he may also have been wearing light brown boots and a ball cap.
According to police, there is no indication of foul play at this time.
Blizzard is known to frequent Kingsway, Londonderry and Whyte Avenue. Anyone with information is encouraged to call EPS at 780-423-4567.
