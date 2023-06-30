Edmonton police should have used 'more care' arresting diabetic man driving 'extremely dangerously': ASIRT

Officers in Edmonton who hit a diabetic man in the head with a gun, stepped on his head and kicked him twice have been cleared by Alberta's police watchdog.

But they should have given "more care" to the man's head when they were arresting him, stated an Alberta Serious Incident Response Team report released Friday.

The investigation surrounded the Jan. 28, 2019, arrest of a man who was driving "extremely dangerously" through city streets.

The man, who is not named in the report nor are the officers, suffered two broken bones in his face and was also treated for "diabetic issues" following the arrest.

He told ASIRT he was driving around Jasper Avenue and 90 Street early in the morning when he "began to feel ill." He suspected it was a blood-sugar issue so he said he was headed home.

Someone called police to report a "potentially impaired driver" around Victoria Trail and Yellowhead Trail.

Air1, the city's police helicopter spotted the car being driven "very fast and dangerously" in the area at around 4 a.m.

The man drove the car 90 km/h down a residential road, hit a curb and a median, and at one point drove on the wrong side of the road, the ASIRT report says.

Police pinned the car with their vehicles, an officer approached and pulled the driver out of the vehicle before hitting him in the head with the butt end of a gun and putting him on the ground.

That officer claimed he was resisting, so he put his boot on his head. Another officer admitted to kicking him twice in the neck, a move referred to as a "brachial stun."

ASIRT ruled it was impossible to say for certain what caused the broken bones in the man's face because he hit a curb, had a boot on his head and was kicked.

"It is also possible that more than one contributed. There is no evidence that points to the injuries being caused by one over the other," the report states.

"It is possible that a Court would find that [the arresting officers] were acting together and would therefore both be responsible for the injuries as parties to an assault."

ASIRT concluded that it "would not have been justifiable" for the officer to kick the man in the face, but there was "insufficient evidence" to say definitively that's what happened.

ASIRT agreed that the man was likely suffering from a diabetic episode at the time.

"It does appear that the [man] was driving the way he was due to very low blood sugar that caused him to think it was a dream or a game. That reduces [his] moral culpability, but it does not reduce the risk he presented," the report states.

The driver initially told investigators he couldn't recall what caused his injuries because "it felt to him like it was a dream or a game." He later said he remembered being kicked in the face.

Video from Air1 was inconclusive on exactly where the man was kicked, ASIRT determined.

"A single kick was visible…The kick went toward the upper half of the [arrested man's] body, although it was not possible to determine where it landed due to the chaotic scene," the report states.