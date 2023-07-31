Edmonton police to address Stats Canada national crime numbers

Statistics Canada released its annual national police-reported crime statistics report for 2022 last week.

The report touched on several common concerns across Canada, including increases in the national crime rate, crime severity, violent crime rate, and violent crime severity.

The Edmonton Police Service released its crime statistics report for 2022 back in April.

EPS says as seen in its 2022 report and in the 2023 numbers to date, the violent crime rate in Edmonton continues to increase, with assaults being the number one driver.

"While we are pleased to report we have not outranked other cities [in the national statistics], we have to pay specific attention to conditions that are impacting violence in our community which is increasing and remains a primary concern," EPS Chief Dale McFee said in a news release.

"This nationwide increase illustrates the ongoing intersection between our justice system, health care, social services and more, and shows how gaps in our services and supports are not solely a regional issue – they are impacting community safety across the country."

McFee said he and other Canadian police chiefs will continue to advocate for changes to the bail system as well as improved supports and services offered by law enforcement, government, and community partners.

EPS plans to hold a news conference on the numbers on Monday afternoon.