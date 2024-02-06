Edmonton police warn public of Facebook Marketplace scams

Police are warning Edmontonians about a scam targeting people buying Apple and Samsung products on Facebook Marketplace.

Since May 2023, there have been more than 40 Facebook Marketplace frauds involving the purchase of new phones and watches that turned out to be fake, the Edmonton Police Service said.

EPS said the fake item often comes with a receipt, which can create a false sense of security for the buyer.

“Over the past three months, there has been an explosion in these frauds,” said Det. Chapman Lee of the EPS Southeast investigative response team. “We urge anyone that is looking to make a purchase of a personal electronic device over Facebook Marketplace to be extra diligent to ensure that the item is legitimate.”

Facebook Marketplace users are advised to review the seller's profile, as most are new and have minimal activity.

“In addition, please use a safe-trading site to conduct any sort of in-person transaction,” Det. Lee said. “A well-lit public location where there are surveillance cameras is recommended. In some of the instances, transactions occurred in secluded areas where the sellers became violent and assaulted the buyers.”

Anyone with any information about these frauds or any other crime is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.