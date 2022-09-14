Edmonton Pro Rodeo to be held next week

Pro rodeo is coming back to Edmonton this month. Explore Edmonton and the C5 Rodeo Company have announced the Edmonton Pro Rodeo will be held at the Edmonton EXPO Centre on Sept. 23 and 24.

Rodeo in Edmonton dates back to 1951 at the Edmonton Exhibition Grounds.

The Canadian Finals Rodeo was hosted in Edmonton for the first time in 1974, and ran until 2017.

“We know that rodeo means something in Edmonton, so it’s exciting that Explore Edmonton can work with partners to bring the sporting event back to our city,” said Arlindo Gomes of Explore Edmonton in a written release.

C5 Rodeo is an Indigenous-owned company which provides livestock for more than 40 locations worldwide.

“Edmonton has always been a very special place for the C5 Rodeo team, just down the road from our ranch in Lac La Biche. We look forward to bringing a great production to Edmonton along with our friends and partners here at Explore Edmonton,” says Vern McDonald, owner of C5 Rodeo Company.

The Edmonton Pro Rodeo will act as a qualifying event for the CFR, which will run from Nov. 2-6 in Red Deer.

Athletes will compete for an $8,000 prize in each event, with a total purse of $65,000.

Tickets are on sale online.