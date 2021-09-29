Edmonton Public School Board marks first day of Truth and Reconciliation

The Edmonton Public School Board held an event to honour the inaugural National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Drummers and dancers performed at the Centre for Education in central Edmonton on Wednesday, the day before the official day for Truth and Reconciliation. Students and staff have been given that day off to give them the opportunity to learn and acknowledge the truth of residential schools, and honour the survivors and children who died.

“While we cannot undo the past, we have a responsibility to learn from it and to work to create a better future,” EPSB board chair Trisha Estabrooks said. “Sept. 30 gives us that moment to pause and reflect.”

The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation was created in June of this year, in public commemoration of the tragic and painful history of residential schools.