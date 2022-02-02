Edmonton Public Schools wants province to approve $6M for HEPA filters

In an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19 in classrooms, Edmonton Public Schools is asking the provincial government for permission to spend $6 million on HEPA filters.

Last month, the school board promised to increase filter changes, maximize fresh air intake and install MERV-13 or better filters in all of its 213 schools.

Trustees voted unanimously Wednesday to request reserve money to upgrade further.

"I anticipate a quick response from the Minister of Education so we can access this $6 million and purchase these HEPA filters and have them distributed in every classroom in our division," Board Chair Trisha Estabrooks said.

High-efficiency particulate air filters help clean the air of bacteria and other airborne particles, and Estabrooks believes the investment will be beneficial post-pandemic as well.

"I think about a couple years ago when we had those awful smoke from forest fires from B.C. and how it really impacted the quality of air in our classrooms. So the hope is, by investing in HEPA filters as well as these MERV-13 filters now, we will improve the air quality in our classrooms," she said.

In January, a total of 94 classes were moved online in the division because of COVID-19.

Omicron appeared to peak in schools on Jan. 21 with more than 7,000 students absent (about 7 per cent), according to data the division shares publicly.

Trustees aren't alone in advocating for HEPA filters, some parents say it is an added layer of protection that will help them feel a little more comfortable.

"With COVID we're not allowed in the school. So I really don't have a sense of what goes on in there. I know the teachers try their best but I don't feel I know what's going on in there," said Allison Murray Banerjee.

She has two kids in Edmonton Public Schools. She and other parents have been advocating for HEPA filters for a while.

"I know they had to investigate, look at the science, and go through a formal process. So I've been anxious to get it for some time. I'm really happy the board unanimously approved it. They've taken a leadership position in this province," Murray Banerjee said.

In order for the board to move forward, Education Minister Adriana LaGrange must also approve the redistribution of funds.

"The government is committed to reviewing any request promptly. We will continue to work with school boards across the province throughout the pandemic to ensure the safety of students and school staff," her Press Secretary Katherine Stavropoulos wrote in a statement.

She added that the province will spend a total of $1 billion "for COVID-19 mitigation and support” in schools, throughout the pandemic.

With file from CTV News Edmonton's Alison MacKinnon