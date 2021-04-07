Edmonton 'ready, willing and able' to open EXPO Centre for mass vaccinations: city manager

Edmonton's city manager Andre Corbould says the city is "ready, willing and able" to open the EXPO Centre's doors to be used as a mass vaccination site.

"The EXPO site is the obvious choice for a high volume to go through," Corbould told CTV News Edmonton in a news conference at city hall, following an emergency advisory committee meeting where he updated members of council on various COVID-19-related issues.

"We've been collaborating with Alberta Health and AHS (Alberta Health Services) and we're ready to go," he added.

Operation of the site would cost Edmonton taxpayers roughly $1.3 million that will go toward staffing outside the building.

"I think the concept would be that the indoor operations are run by Alberta Health, and we help with the outdoor operations." said Corbould. "Everything from parking to marshalling to making sure people are comfortable as they wait for their vaccination."

A Vincent van Gogh art exhibit had been slated to launch at the EXPO Centre on April 15 after it was postponed last month.

With Alberta moving back into Step 1 of its COVID-19 restrictions on Tuesday, it's not clear when that exhibit might now open.

Regardless of that, both Edmonton's city manager and mayor insist that the large Edmonton facility has enough room to house both events.

It's not yet known if and when the EXPO Centre will open its doors for vaccinations.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jeremy Thompson