Edmonton Remand Centre experiences worst pandemic outbreak affecting 421

More than 400 people have contracted COVID-19 at the Edmonton Remand Centre, marking the worst pandemic outbreak for the correctional facility.

As of Wednesday, Alberta Health Services confirmed that 413 inmates had tested positive for COVID-19.

Eight AHS staff have also been infected with the disease.

Last week, 21 inmates and 12 staff members at the Remand Centre had COVID-19.

The province initially had planned to end reporting COVID-19 outbreaks in correctional facilities but changed its stance about a week ago.

According to Alberta Health COVID-19 outbreak reporting, the facility has been under outbreak status since December. Outbreaks are declared over after four weeks have passed since the last case is identified.

Last year, the facility had several outbreaks, including one in September, where 43 inmates tested positive.

Alberta Health told CTV News at the time that through contact tracing, the infections had been a mixture of community-acquired and facility-acquired cases.