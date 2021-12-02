Edmonton Reuse Centre reopening in January 2022

For the first time since March 2020, the Reuse Centre will reopen in January to help Edmontonians divert items from the landfill.

On Jan. 12, the Reuse Centre will open its doors and celebrate its 15th anniversary.

"To thank Edmontonians for their support during its (the Reuse Centre's) closure, and to celebrate its 15th anniversary, the Reuse Centre will offer reused items for free in 2022," the city said in a statement.

"We look forward to welcoming Edmontonians back to the Reuse Centre, and promoting waste reduction and reuse in the community."

The centre will no longer accept books, binders, and media. In addition, Eco Stations will no longer take items that the Reuse Centre accepts.

For more information, visit the Reuse Centre's website.