Edmonton Riverboat back in action
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Brittany Ekelund
History set sail Saturday as the Edmonton Riverboat returned, fully loaded with passengers, to the North Saskatchewan river.
The iconic boat, formally the Edmonton Queen, has been sailing the river since 1995. However, it spent the last two years at Whitemud Park undergoing repairs.
It was damaged in 2020 when rapidly fluctuating river levels led to the ship’s hull being breached by underwater pillars. After two years of repairs and pandemic delays, it was returned to the water in June.
The boat made its first two trips Saturday and two are scheduled for Sunday.
