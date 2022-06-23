Edmonton Riverboat back on the water after 2 years of repairs
CTV News Edmonton
Sean Amato
An iconic piece of Edmonton history was launched back into the North Saskatchewan River Wednesday night.
The Edmonton Riverboat – formerly called the Edmonton Queen – was pulled from the river in the spring of 2020 after its hull was punctured by pillars due to rapid fluctuations in water levels.
- Edmonton Riverboat to be dry docked and fixed in Whitemud Park: Crew
- Edmonton Riverboat under repair after hull punctured by underwater pillar
The boat was then towed from its dock downtown to Whitemud Park, where crews built a dry dock so repairs could be done.
There is still no date known for when the boat will be operational again.
The boat first sailed in 1995. It has a capacity of 399 and is now privately owned.
CTV News Edmonton has reached out to the operator of the Edmonton Riverboat, but no response has been received.
