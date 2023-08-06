Edmonton Riverhawks break attendance record, thank fans at last game of 2023

The Edmonton Riverhawks said farewell for the season Sunday, with a special night dedicated to their supporters.

A Fan Appreciation Night marked the last regular season game and the Riverhawks' final game this year.

After a loss to the Victoria Harbour Cats, the team ended their run with an 18-36 record. Despite not heading to the playoffs, the Riverhawks are calling the season a success.

Sunday's attendance of more than 5,400, helped the Riverhawks break a West Coast League attendance record, with 104,748 fans showing up to cheer on the team in 2023.

"It's been an unbelievable year," said Steve Hogle, Edmonton Riverhawks GM. "We're really touched and we just love feeling the vibe."

Hogle said there's a great team of people behind the player, and the team is getting better and learning from every game.

"They'll keep getting better on the field, we'll keep getting better in the stands and you know what, it's really first and foremost about the experience. It's an event, not a game," he added.

The organization has seen success with a jam-packed promo schedule, with special events each night and themes dedicated to a wide range of communities in Edmonton.

"On a micro scale, it's fan first, fun first. And on a macro scale, it's all about building community," Hogle said. "This has been a gathering ground for thousands of years, dating back to the Indigenous People who came before us, that's what it is today.

"People come, gather, visit, have beer, watch some great ball and have some laughs."