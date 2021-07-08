Edmonton's Addiction Recovery Centre to relocate

Due to construction around the city’s LRT Expansion Project, Alberta Health Services (AHS) is planning to temporarily relocate its Addiction Recovery Centre to the Alberta Hospital come the fall.

The facility's current location at 103 Avenue and 107 Street in northwest Edmonton is near construction activity which stands to impact the quality of patient care at the recovery centre, an AHS spokesperson told CTV News Edmonton on Thursday.

Moving the service to the Alberta Hospital will make for the smoothest transition, AHS said in a statement.

“The decision was made after careful analysis of the risks and impacts of construction activity in close proximity to the Addiction Recovery Centre."

AHS says it plans to move the centre in the fall.

How long it will stay at the Alberta Hospital is "undetermined," AHS said.