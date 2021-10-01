Edmonton's advance polls open Monday. Here's what you need to know

Advance voting for Edmonton's municipal election starts on Monday.

From Oct. 4 to Oct. 13, eligible voters can head to advance voting stations to have their say.

Polls will be open every day from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., including Thanksgiving Day.

One voting station has been assigned for each of Edmonton's 12 wards.

This week the city began delivering nearly 500,000 voter information cards to Edmontonians. The cards include information on where to vote, who can vote and what to bring to a voting station.

"Voters are going to need to bring a piece of identification that has both their name and residential address on it," Aileen Griesbrecht, returning officer and city clerk for the City of Edmonton, told reporters on Friday morning.

Griesbrecht said lineups to vote for the election will be organized outside voting stations to limit the spread of COVID-19.

"The safety of all voters and workers continues to be our top priority," she said. "Edmonton elections will abide by provincial public health measures, city bylaws and safe practices which does include wearing a mask when inside the voting station."

If you experience symptoms consistent with those of COVID-19 on election day, you're asked to call 311 to make alternative arrangements to vote.

This year's election will include a new wait-time feature to help voters plan ahead.

Starting on Oct. 4, anyone can check online to see an estimated wait-time for each voting station.

TWO BALLOTS

This election will have Edmonton voters mark two ballots.

Voters will use one ballot to select their choice for mayor, councillor and school trustee.

The other is the provincial ballot. That ballot will allow voters to select up to three Senate nominees who may be appointed to the Senate, as well as to answer two referendum questions.

Last week, the city posted a full list of candidates including 11 mayoral candidates, 74 council candidates, 40 Public School Board trustee candidates, and eight Edmonton Catholic School Board trustee candidates.

Election day in Edmonton is Oct. 18.