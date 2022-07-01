Edmonton's Canada Day fireworks back in full force

An explosive comeback will light up the Edmonton sky Friday night as Canada Day fireworks return to pre-pandemic proportions.

Fireworks Spectacular were at Kinsmen park Thursday setting up around 1,500 pounds of fireworks in preparation. President Brad Dexotell said Edmonton’s annual Canada Day show is one of the largest in Western Canada, and thousands of fireworks will go off Friday over the North Saskatchewan River starting at 11 p.m.

Canada Day fireworks were canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, and the 2021 fireworks were subdued because of restrictions.

The area will see several road closures in effect for the hours before and after the fireworks, so the city advises Edmontonians to plan ahead.

For Edmontonians looking to put on their own fireworks display, permits are required. The city advises that anyone setting off fireworks should check the wind conditions, and make sure a fire extinguisher and water supply are on hand.

AHS recorded eight fireworks-related emergency visits in 2021. Permit information and safety tips for fireworks can be found at the City of Edmonton’s website.