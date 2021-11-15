Edmonton's first snowstorm will pack a punch
A snowfall warning is in effect for Edmonton and areas to the west, north and east.
Ten to 25 centimetres of snow are expected with the higher totals over areas north and east of the city and most neighbourhoods within Edmonton getting between 10 and 20 cm of snow.
Wind gusts in the 50- to 70- km/h range will kick in late Monday and through the first half of Tuesday.
Areas just south of the city remain under a Special Weather Statement as of 2:30 p.m. as there’s a risk of freezing rain and then wet snow. In general, lesser amounts are expected for areas from Leduc/Camrose south towards Red Deer. Camrose/Ponoka probably gets five to 10 cm of snow while Red Deer and area will get zero to five cm accumulation.
The bulk of the snow will be on the ground by Tuesday morning, but we may not see the snow completely end until sometime Tuesday afternoon.
This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update it throughout the afternoon and evening.
