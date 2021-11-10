Edmonton's holiday tree arrives at Churchill Square
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Erin Bezovie
Downtown Edmonton is about to get a lot more festive.
The Downtown Business Association's holiday tree arrived Tuesday night, and is now set up in Churchill Square.
The group is promising this year's holiday light up will be bigger and better than ever.
From Nov. 20 to Jan. 2, people can visit the holiday tree.
Every other Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. there will be free family-friendly activities and live entertainment at Churchill Square.
People can park for free at Edmonton City Centre Mall's east main parkade at 102A Avenue between 100 Street and 101 Street.
A schedule of entertainment can be found online.
