Edmonton's Oliver Outdoor Pool is open again after 3 years of closure

After nearly three years of being closed due to repairs and pandemic restrictions – the popular Oliver Outdoor Pool has opened its doors to those eager to cool off this summer.

On Tuesday, the pool located at 10215 119 St. welcomed Edmontonians back with a soft opening. The official opening was held on Wednesday, where a local resident told CTV Edmonton News the pool is a huge plus for the community.

“There’s a lot of family. It’s dense and there are kids everywhere so it’s great to bring family back together,” said Jacky Turnbull.

Collin Opper, an employee at Oliver Pool, said there has been plenty of anticipation from the community to get the pool back up and running. The pool is almost 100 years old and requires plenty of “love and care,” he said.

“They are very excited. I’ve seen a lot of people drop in who haven’t seen water in the basin for three years,” said Opper.

Alberta entered Stage 2 of its Open for Summer plan on June 10. Outdoor pools were allowed to safely open with limited capacity.

The following aquatic centres are open as of this week:

Kinsmen Sports Centre

Queen Elizabeth Outdoor Pool

Fred Broadstock Outdoor Pool

Oliver Outdoor Pool

Admission is free for children under 12. Visitors are required to book a time slot prior to attending the pool. Registration can be found online.